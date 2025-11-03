Pupils from Charleton CofE Academy were joined by children from West Alvington Church of England Academy, both part of the Learning Academy Partnership, to open a vibrant art gallery celebrating their creations. \
The gallery showcased artwork inspired by local artist Becky Bettesworth, whose colourful coastal prints and travel posters sparked inspiration in the pupils.
Becky spoke warmly to the children from both schools about her life, creative process, and her work, leaving everyone in attendance empowered to explore their own creativity
Becky is an acclaimed South Devon artist best known for her vintage travel poster, she creates art that beautifully showcases the charm and nostalgia of the British coast and countryside.
The event and work with Becky is part of the Learning Academy Partnership’s curriculum.
Kingsbridge Community College kindly loaned display boards for the gallery, and parents from both Charleton and West Alvington were invited to join the gallery opening, to see first hand the impressive artwork created by the children.
Ryan, a Year 6 pupil at Charleton, said:
“It was really good fun and it was nice she got to view our pictures which she thought were good. I love art and like her travel posters.”
Hannah Ruston, Headteacher at Charleton CofE Academy said:
“Seeing our pupils’ creativity brought to life in this gallery is truly inspiring. Becky’s visit and talk to pupils was so memorable and it was lovely to see her praise develop the confidence of our young artists. It was also wonderful to celebrate their achievements with their families who thoroughly enjoyed visiting the gallery.”
Tracey Cleverly, CEO of Learning Academy Partnership said:
“It’s fantastic to see Charleton and West Alvington pupils coming together to celebrate their artwork. We are incredibly grateful to Becky Bettesworth for sharing her passion with our children, events like this show the power of schools working together to enrich learning experiences.”
