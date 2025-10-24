A REGIONAL care provider has been fined hundreds-of-thousands of pounds following the death of two residents during a visit to Roadford Lake.
On October 23, at Exeter Magistrates' Court, Burdon Grange Care Home pled guilty to failing to provide safe care and treatment to three people resulting in avoidable harm to them.
Burdon Grange Care Home Limited was fined £180,000 for this. It was also ordered to pay a £190 victim surcharge and £20,000 costs.
On June 8, 2022, staff from Burdon Grange Care Home took six people, all of whom were wheelchair users, on an outing to Roadford Lake Activity Centre. The group hired a ‘Wheelyboat’ from the centre for a trip on the lake.
While on the lake, the Wheelyboat carried three of the people. The boat took on water and capsized, resulting in the deaths of two people, Alison Tilsley and Alex Wood, and serious harm to a third, Kate Dart.
The court found that the provider, manager and staff failed to assess the risks of the boat trip and did not take reasonable, practical steps to manage the risks for the highly vulnerable people in their care. Staff also failed to plan for what would happen if service users entered the water. One staff member present could not swim.
Catherine Campbell, CQC’s deputy director operations in Devon, said: “When people are supported to take part in activities, they have the right to expect providers will properly assess and manage the risks to keep them safe. Tragically, this did not happen for Alison Tilsley, Alex Wood and Kate Dart at Roadford Lake.
“The failure of the provider, management and staff to identify and address clear dangers was unacceptable and placed highly vulnerable people at serious risk of harm.
“Most care providers take their responsibilities seriously and act to protect the people they support. But when a provider falls short and puts lives in danger, we will act to hold them accountable.
“This outcome can never reflect the value of the lives lost, but it should remind all providers of their duty to protect people in their care by carrying out thorough risk assessments and taking every reasonable step to keep them safe.”
Following the charge, Burdon Grange Care Home Ltd has said it ‘recognises the pain and distress’ this incident has caused the loved ones of victims, and that it’s priory is now to move forward.
A spokesperson said: “We acknowledge, and have pleaded guilty to, charges brought by the Care Quality Commission under the Health and Social Care Act 2008 against Burdon Grange Care Home Limited.
“The charges relate to a boating tragedy at Roadford Lake near Okehampton on June 8 2022 where devastatingly, two of our beloved residents lost their lives when the boat they were on capsized.
“We recognise the pain and distress this boating tragedy has caused the families, relatives, and friends of Alex and Ali whose losses are still profoundly felt by our community.
“Our priority now is to move forward and consistently deliver the high-quality care and support our residents and their families rightfully expect.”
