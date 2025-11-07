Some of the region’s most talented chefs and home cooks have been recognised at the prestigious South West Chef of the Year Awards, including Totnes young chef Ben Greenhalf.
The finalists battled it out at Exeter College on 28 October, producing three courses under strict time pressure using only the mystery ingredients provided. That evening, the winners were announced at a glittering awards dinner hosted at Exeter Golf and Country Club.
Although Ben, a chef de partie at Gather, missed out on the Young Professional Chef title, his dishes were awarded Best Menu across the entire competition.
“It was really nice to be called up and get the award,” says Ben. “I was just really happy that all my ideas paid off.
“There were a couple of bits of execution I maybe could have improved on but there was the recognition of the ideas and it had to have been executed fairly well to stand up to the menu.”
Ben’s winning menu showcased an instinctive feel for autumnal South West produce; plaice, mussels, mushrooms for the starter, pheasant, parsnips and pear for main, and an apple soufflé, crumble, crème anglaise to finish.
The judges praised his ability to let seasonal ingredients speak for themselves. Their comments speaking highly of the skill and ambition demonstrated: “Ben prepared a wonderful, well-balanced menu that demonstrated great competence in both the selection of his ingredients and his cooking skills.
“The menu was very well cooked and perfectly seasoned, and the judges admired Ben’s ambition in choosing to prepare a soufflé for his dessert – a choice that certainly paid off.”
For Ben, his creativity and passion for cooking shone through. “I saw the ingredients and quite quickly planned out the dishes. Once I had my ideas down, I was confident and really happy with the menu.”
Adding to the special occasion was completed when his mentor, Harrison Brockington, Head Chef and owner of Gather, took to the kitchen at the awards dinner.
Harrison, who won Professional Chef of the Year, Best Dish and overall South West Chef of the Year in 2024, cooked the main course for the evening: his award-winning sea bass with celeriac and mussel blanquette.
“It was a really fun day and I really enjoyed the dinner — obviously with Harrison cooking,” Ben said. “It was amazing to have him there.”
The competition’s co-founder, two-Michelin-starred Michael Caines MBE, offered high praise for the region’s emerging talent: “Huge congratulations to all our winners and finalists.
“The standard this year has been phenomenal, with chefs showcasing their skill, passion and flair using the incredible ingredients our region has to offer. The competition shines a light on the creativity and resilience of our industry and the remarkable talent we have here in the South West.”
With sights already on next year, Ben has showcased incredible determination and grounding throughout this competition. At just 19, now with his first major award already under his apron, it’s safe to assume his culinary journey is only just beginning to heat up.
