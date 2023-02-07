Sport and recreation facilities in West Alvington have been given a major boost with more than £50,000 from South Hams District Council.
The cash comes from Section 106 funding, where housing developers are obliged to give financial support to local communities as part of their application.
In this case, the funds were part of the Home Field planning application, paid to the council by LiveWest.
The largest single amount of money, £26,191 is for improvements to West Alvington village hall, which will help to replace doors and windows, and provide external cladding, soffit boards and roof covering.
This work will ensure it can continue to be used for community activities including dance, exercise classes and a boot camp.
A further £17,416 will be used for additional play apparatus and adult fitness equipment at Townsend Lane play area and playing field and £9,262 has been given for further enhancements to the play area and field.
Kingsbridge Cricket Club, based in West Alvington, also received £17,337 to help purchase grounds maintenance equipment to keep the club’s pitch in good condition for training and matches.
Conservative councillor for Dartmouth & East Dart and SHDC executive member for health and wellbeing, Jonathan Hawkins, said: “This Section 106 funding for West Alvington is going to make a real difference to the community. It protects the long term viability of an important community resource in the village hall, refreshes the outdoor play equipment and will help preserve the cricket club’s pitches.
“It’s always really encouraging to see S106 money being spent to benefit so many people, as that is its exact purpose. The West Alvington community should see a profound benefit from all of this work being carried out.”
LiveWest said it was delighted to see its financial contribution used towards improving local community facilities.