A man has been arrested following a suspected attempted robbery on the Lidl branch in Woolwell.
Devon and Cornwall Police have issued this statement:
“Police were called at around 12.20pm on Friday 16 August following reports of an attempted robbery at Lidl in Woolwell, Plymouth. It was reported a suspect entered the store and held a knife to a customer demanding money before fleeing empty handed. Armed response units attended. A man in his 40s from Plymouth has been located by police nearby and arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and possession of a bladed article.
He remains in police custody.”