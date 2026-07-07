A man has been charged following an alleged incident in Cornwood near Ivybridge.
John Barnaby, 46, of Lucas Wood, Cornwood, has been charged with criminal damage, two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of a knife blade in a public place and two counts of threatening a person with an offensive weapon or bladed article.
The charges relate to an alleged incident on the afternoon of Sunday, July 5.
Barnaby appeared before Plymouth Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, July 7, where he was remanded in custody.
He is due to appear at Plymouth Crown Court on Monday, August 10.
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