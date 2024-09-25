A 50-year-old man has been jailed for a campaign of violent and controlling behaviour towards his former partner.
Lee Blatchford, of no fixed abode, Plymouth, appeared at Plymouth Crown Court for what was supposed to be his trial on Tuesday 24 September, but instead entered guilty pleas to controlling and coercive behaviour, perverting the course of justice, assault by beating and two intentional strangulation charges.
He was sentenced to 35 months in prison and a restraining order put in place to protect the victim.
During the sentencing hearing the court heard how Blatchford and the victim in this case had been in a relationship for a year, but within six months he became increasingly paranoid and controlling, as well as physically violent.
The victim was prevented from speaking to her children and often locked in the house. Blatchford took the victim’s bank card and withdrew her money, leaving her in debt.
She was required to keep her phone in Blatchford’s view and allow him to examine her messages. On one occasion the complainant stood up to Blatchford so he took an overdose in front of her. She was prevented from seeing a doctor when she had medical issues.
The relationship finally ended in March 2024. The victim went to Blatchford’s house to collect her belongings, and when she tried to leave an argument followed.
Blatchford was threatening and abusive and when the victim arrived back at her home, Blatchford strangled the complainant until the point she struggled to breathe. The complainant and her daughter were eventually able to get an abusive and threatening Blatchford out of the property and close the door.
Blatchford was arrested and bailed. On 31 March in breach of his bail, Blatchford waited outside the victim’s property until she got home. He invited her to his property, to which she agreed, and provided her with crack cocaine to convince her to stay.
The victim repeatedly asked to go home and when she started collecting her belongings, Blatchford became abusive, lay on top of her and strangled her. He then strangled her a second time, dragging her back into the property whenever she tried to leave. He eventually allowed her to leave the following morning.
The perverting the course of justice charge related several calls made by Blatchford from prison in which he asked others to contact the victim in an effort to make her drop the case.
Domestic violence inspector for Plymouth Christopher Kinski said: “This sentence shows the commitment we have in bringing domestic violence offenders to justice. As a force domestic abuse and VAWG is a priority, and our domestic abuse investigation teams will work tirelessly to ensure all cases are investigated fully.
“We would like to thank the victim in this case for the bravery she has shown in disclosing the abuse she has suffered and hopefully this sentence will allow her to be able move forward in her life.
“This investigation was supported by our partners who assist the police in supporting victims of domestic abuse throughout the investigation process, court and after. Our collaborative work with the Crown Prosecution Service and Plymouth City Council will continue as we continue to strive for a safer city.
“I hope this sends out a clear message to the public that domestic violence will not be tolerated. If an offence of domestic abuse is reported to the police, we will investigate these offences fully and ensure those perpetrators are held accountable for their actions. If you are a victim of domestic violence, the police and our partners are here to help and support you and please refer to our website for our helplines.”
If you have been affected by crime, please visit https://orlo.uk/cOqV8 to access support services and information on your rights and how to navigate the criminal justice system. You can also call Victim Support on 08 08 16 89 111 or Devon and Cornwall Police’s Victim Care Unit on 01392 475900.