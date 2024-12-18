A man has been jailed after attempting to carry out a robbery at a Woolwell supermarket in August.
Logan Hendry, 24, of no fixed abode, Plymouth, was sentenced at Plymouth Crown Court to three years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted robbery, wounding with intent, threatening a person with a bladed article in a public place, taking a motor vehicle without consent and a number of driving offences, including failing to stop for police.
The court heard that Hendry entered Lidl, in Woolwell, Plymouth, at around 12.10pm on Friday August 16.
He pulled a balaclava over his face before threatening a female member of staff at a checkout till with a knife.
She refused to give him any money, slamming the till closed and calling for help.
Hendry then threatened a male member of staff and a woman customer and demanded money from the till.
At this point, seeing what was happening, a male customer picked up a battery recycling container and hit Hendry with it, knocking him off balance.
The male customer and the male member of staff then attempted to usher Hendry out of the store, using the recycling container and a chair, respectively, to protect themselves.
As they pushed him out, Hendry was trying to slash them with the knife and kicked out at them. During the melee, the male customer sustained a small cut to his arm, but the suspect was forced to leave the scene.
Following enquiries, Hendry was located by officers driving towards Yelverton. Efforts were made to safely stop the vehicle, but he continued driving.
He was later seen to leave his vehicle and ran into a wooded area where he was found by a police dog unit and arrested.
Detective Constable Sabrina Turner, who led the investigation, said: “This was a shocking incident that occurred in a busy store in the middle of the day and was witnessed by terrified members of the public.
“We are pleased the defendant has accepted responsibility for his actions and has now been sentenced. We hope this sends out a strong message that violent crime in Plymouth will not be tolerated.
“We would like to thank the members of staff and the public for their bravery in intervening and assisting in removing the defendant from the store.
“Although we would not normally encourage people to intervene, it is only right we recognise they have selflessly put themselves in a dangerous situation to protect others.”
If you have been affected by crime, you can visit victimcare-dc.org to access support services and information on your rights and how to navigate the criminal justice system. You can also call Victim Support on 08 08 16 89 111 or Devon and Cornwall Police’s Victim Care Unit on 01392 475900.