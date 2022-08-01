Man wanted after serious sexual assault in Ivybridge
By Contributed
Monday 1st August 2022 11:28 am
(PA )
Police are investigating a report of a serious sexual assault in Ivybridge, which took place between 7:30pm and 9.3pm, on Friday July 29 on Godwell Lane, Ivybridge.
The female victim is being supported by specially trained officers.
Officers are continuing to carry out enquiries in the area.
The suspect is described as a white male, 20-30 years old, of average build, not clean shaven dark blond hair, shaved at the side and longer on top with a fringe falling over his eye area.
Anyone who was in the area at the time who may have dashcam footage or has any information which may assist police, is asked to contact 101 quoting CR/068208/22.
