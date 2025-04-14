At the time of writing Devon and Cornwall Police were seeking the public’s help to trace a 30-year-old wanted man from Exeter.
Ryan Gent is wanted in connection to reports of assault, threats to kill and breach of a court order.
Enquiries have been made by police to locate him and officers are now appealing to the public for information on his whereabouts and asking people to report any sightings.
Gent is described as being a medium build white male, who is approximately 5ft 7ins tall.
He often has short, brown hair with a beard.
He has links to Exeter and South Devon.
Anyone who sees Gent is asked to not approach him but to call police on 999 immediately quoting 50250087899