Marine tech firm introduces its new asset : Iain Slade
WORLD leading marine technology company, Valeport, has expanded its senior team with the appointment of Iain Slade as innovation and product manager.
Iain joins the independent, family owned Totnes-based business that exports 80 per cent of its South Hams-made technology to a worldwide customer base, from a position at the multi-national Geo-data specialist company, Fugro.
In the newly created role at Valeport, Iain will be responsible for formulating ideas for new products and solutions, as well as managing the New Product Introduction (NPI) process from prototype to finished project.
With more than 18 years’ experience as an accredited hydrographic professional working within a range of sectors, Iain has an established international reputation within the hydrographic community.
He has a strong commercial background and following 12 years across various roles at Fugro and Fugro Academy, where he was involved in operations offshore as a surveyor, and designing and delivering the internationally recognised Applied Hydrographic Survey Training Programme for Fugro Academy.
Iain holds an MSc in Hydrography and a BSc in Ocean Science from the University of Plymouth.
He also holds a voluntary role as a director of The Hydrographic Society UK, and represents the UK on the steering committee for the International Federation of Hydrographic Societies.
Iain said: “Having worked on the other side of the fence in the operational side of the industry, it’s a real pleasure to have the opportunity to understand more about Valeport’s quality oceanographic and hydrographic instruments – equipment which I’ve been using throughout my entire career.
“Valeport is a small but incredibly fast-paced business with a global footprint and great reputation. I’m delighted to have joined the company at such an exciting time in the firm’s growth plan and to be working with a team of highly talented professionals, all with a clear, shared ambition and common goal to continue innovating and be the leading environmental sensor manufacturer.”
Kevin Edwards, Valeport’s chief commercial operations, said: “As a hydrographic surveyor, Iain is exceptionally well-versed in hydrographic operations.
“His extensive industry knowledge, practical experience of working with Valeport products, and strong commercial background make him a brilliant asset to both our team and our clients. We’re truly excited to have him on board.”
