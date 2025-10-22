The Live and Let Live Pub in Landscove, near Ashburton, has welcomed acclaimed chef and MasterChef: The Professionals winner Anton Piotrowski as its new Head Chef.
A Devon native, Anton brings his passion for seasonal, locally sourced food and true farm-to-table dining back to the heart of South Devon.
Winner of MasterChef: The Professionals 2012, Anton has earned a Michelin star and national recognition for his innovative approach to modern British cuisine. Now, he’s pouring that same creativity and genuine love for Devon’s produce into every dish at The Live.
As Head Chef, Anton has fully embraced the “fresh from the garden” ethos The Live is known for - creating a bold new gastro-pub experience the area has been waiting for.
His menus are a feast for the senses: rich, colourful, and bursting with flavour. From Brixham mussels with cider, leek and bacon, to peppercorn-crusted venison, butternut squash ravioli, or teriyaki duck leg with Asian slaw, each plate celebrates the region’s finest ingredients.
“I’m back in Devon, back home, and Mike and Edwin have made me feel really welcome,” says Anton. “I think there’s a great journey ahead for all of us.”
In less than three months since taking the helm, Anton has redefined what great pub food means, earning glowing praise from guests while working closely with fresh produce sourced directly from The Live’s sister estate, ANRÁN Farm.
The Live’s charm lies in its authenticity. Reopened in April this year, the pub has been beautifully redecorated, featuring an Asian-inspired Red Room for intimate dining and live events, and Le Shack, a “food over fire” concept launched with a lively Caribbean-themed party.
“We want to make great gastro dining accessible for everyone,” says Michael Jowett, co-founder. “Having Anton join us feels like the perfect match; we share the same values: local produce, community spirit, and genuine hospitality.”
