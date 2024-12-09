An excited, animated and beaming audience left the Flavel on Saturday after enjoying a performance of Matilda Jr the musical by the Dartmouth Theatre Company.
Director Amanda Corbett gathered together a group of local children most of whom had no previous experience and in a few weeks has created a wonderful ensemble.
Lead performances came from Marnie Thomas as Matilda, Honey Thomas as Miss Honey and Dexter Earl as Agatha Trunchbull but there were terrific supporting performances all around.
The essence of this anarchic, foot stomping, amusing and thought provoking show was projected brilliantly by every cast member, all showing such exuberance and team spirit with surprising artistic ability.
So much so that all of the audience felt compelled to join in with the pounding musical numbers.
A standing ovation was given to each actor as they appeared on stage at the end. A triumph for everyone concerned. No pressure Amanda, Damian and support team but we are all avidly waiting to hear about the future plans.
The entire support cast were brilliant, it would be difficult to select anyone in particular for special mention.