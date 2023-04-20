Three South Hams repair cafes will be taking part in this year’s BIG FIX.
They are the Dartington Repair Cafe (ReStore Dartington), Ivybridge Repair Cafe (Ivybridge’s Share Cafe) and Kingsbridge Repair Cafe (Kingsbridge Climate Action).
Running throughout the whole of May, The BIG FIX has one aim – to fix and breathe new life into as many broken things as possible.
The event, coordinated by Devon County Council, sees skilled menders fix broken items such as electronics, garden equipment, clothing, jewellery, clocks and much more to give them a new lease of life.
The BIG FIX hopes to help people save money, not only by repairing old items but also passing on skills to fix their own items in the future.
Repair Cafés are increasing in popularity as people are becoming more budget and environmentally conscious.
They are organised and run by volunteers who offer their time and skills to help mend broken items and keep them in use for longer.
Volunteers also help greet visitors and supply and prepare tea, coffee and other refreshments.
Last year, 50 Repair Cafés and 580 volunteers took part in the BIG FIX, mending 1,100 items and saving 31 tonnes CO2e.
Over 830 cakes and biscuits were served alongside 1,000 cups of tea and coffee.
The BIG FIX 2023 is taking place across May to enable as many Repair Cafés as possible to take part.
Councillor Roger Croad, Cabinet Member for Public Health, Communities and Equality said: “Every day we throw away thousands of items which, if given a little attention, could be easily repaired.
‘‘Repair Cafés are an ideal way to save money and reduce waste.
‘‘Visitors can take broken items to be fixed, learn tips and tricks from skilled menders on how to make future repairs themselves and it’s also a great place for people to meet and chat.”
Jennifer Cooper, Devon County Council’s Re-use Project Officer, said: “Repair Cafés are wonderful places where communities can come together to share skills and have a catch-up, whilst helping their pockets and the planet at the same time.
‘‘This year we’re hoping to again increase the number of Repair Cafés taking part and items being fixed, whilst also recording why items are unable to be repaired.
‘‘All data will be shared with the Repair Cafés as well as help us to report on the impact of the event.”