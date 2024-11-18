Ivybridge mayor Alan Spencer has officially reopened a local energy centre specialising in installing eco-friendly heat pumps.
The Sustainable Home Centre will provide a hub for homeowners to learn about renewable heating while serving as a training facility for installers.
The centre, which initially opened during Covid restrictions, is a joint venture involving Japanese air-conditioning specialist Daikin and Devon-based Climate Controls & Spares (CCS), an independent energy and air conditioning distributor that also runs air-source heat pump training courses.
Cllr Shepherd, who officiated the ribbon cutting ceremony last week, said it was “important for the council to witness a growing business”, while CCS managing director, Brian Litchfield, said training local professionals on how to install and maintain heat pumps would help cultivate “a new generation of skilled engineers” in the move to transition to net zero.
Although the government wants to instal 600,000 heat pumps annually across the country by 2028, a recent report from The Eco Experts highlighted consumer concerns over installation costs amid doubts about their efficiency in cold weather.
But Iain Bevan, commercial manager at Daikin, said heat pumps hold “immense potential” for slashing bills and energy consumption over their 15-year lifespan.
“Transitioning from a fossil fuel boiler to an air source heat pump could yield savings exceeding £3,000 compared to gas boilers, over £6,000 compared to oil, and surpassing £9,000 compared to LPG[1],” he said, adding that there was “an essential need to educate homeowners about heat pump technology”.
The current cost of installing an air-source heat pump is about £13,500, depending on the premises, but with the government’s Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS) £7,500 grant, the cost is reduced to about £6,000.
Although double the price compared to a new gas boiler, Clive Ball, for Daikin, said it was still worth it. “A heat pump is four times more (energy) efficient. You'll also find it’s a very low noise in comparison to gas boilers when they operate. Heat pumps will also operate 24/7, so you'll maintain a temperature in your house,” he said.
Installation costs are also expected to fall by up to 25 per cent by 2030.