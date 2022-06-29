McColl’s shop in Kingsbridge closed following break in
The McColl’s shop on the Promenade in Kingsbridge is closed following a break in during the early hours of Monday morning
By Richard Harding | Kingsbridge and Ivybridge reporter |
[email protected]
Wednesday 29th June 2022 1:50 pm
(Richard Harding )
Burglars broke into the Mc Coll’s shop on the Promenade in Kingsbridge.
The shop remains closed as police continue their investigation.
It was reported that entry was forced to the premises between 1am and 6am on Monday June 27 and a number of items taken.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with information which may assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CR/056964/22.
