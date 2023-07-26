Peter Sandover is the new and independent Chair of the South Devon Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. He is a semi-retired architect who has lived and workerd in South Pool for over 25 years. He recently stepped down as a parish councillor.
The AONB is one of 34 in England and one of the earliest to be designated back in 1960. The statutory purpose is to ‘conserve and enhance the natural beauty of the designated area, including its landscape and scenic beauty’.
Accommodating development that meets the needs of these local communities plays an important role.
Peter explains: ‘‘We recognise the challenge that development within the AONB and its settings has the potential to significantly harm the area’s natural beauty. Many AONBs are experiencing considerable development pressure, particularly where they are located adjacent to large urban areas, such as Plymouth and Torbay. Much of this pressure relates to meeting needs arising outside of the AONB boundaries.
Peter says his ambition is ‘‘To improve engagement of our communities, make the area more inclusive and accessible, and maintain design quality in everything within the AONB without detriment to our special landscape.’’
The core funding is around £200,00, 75 per cent of this comes from DEFRA with the remainder from four local authorities (including DCC and SHDC), earnings and a grant.
Key projects are the National Lottery Funded Life on the Edge, their flagship project-Protecting and enhancing our (rich) biodiversity; a connected for nature recovery by 2030, preparing a Climate Action Plan for the AONB, linked and coordinated with the Devon Carbon Plan and other AONBs,
early Stages of the AONB Management Plan (Planning, Policy, Programmes) Review 2024 and collecting evidence for this and Year three Farming in Protected Landscapes DEFRA Funded Grant Programme with funding until 2025, focus themes on climate, nature, people and place, Amongs the other projects are providing planning advice and guidance, heritage projects currently focussed on Bolt Head to Bolt Tail and the Dart entrance and nature based solutiions to climate chance that delivery on Nature Recovery dealing with coastal change eg the Slapton Line, South Milton Sands and flood risk with nature based solutions to flood mitigation.When it comes to the underground power cables AONB secured £110,000working around Prawle Point with local farmers. Further projects are planned on the river Dart around Totnes, Sharpham, Noss Mayo and Wembury.