Police are appealing for information over the theft of a memorial cross from a church graveyard in Broadhempston.
It is believed the wooden cross, which has a brass plaque on it with the name Michael Harrison, was taken between Tuesday August 12 and the early hours of Thursday August 14.
Police Sergeant Alex Freeman, of the Criminal Management Investigation Team, who is overseeing the investigation, said: “This incident has caused significant distress to the family and friends of Michael Harrison.
“The wooden cross taken from his grave held sentimental value, and its removal has understandably caused upset.
“Graves and memorials are intended as places of reflection and remembrance, and the removal of items from them is completely unacceptable”
Anyone with information is urged to contact police online or by telephone on 101, quoting crime reference 50250214592.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.