Since early 2025, there has been a significant increase in sightings and landings of common octopus (Octopus vulgaris) off the Southwest coast of the UK.
Concerns have been raised by the commercial fishing industry about the impact this is having on crab, lobster, and scallop fisheries across the Southwest region.
The Marine Biological Association, along with the University of Plymouth, the Plymouth Marine Laboratory and an independent consultant, have been commissioned to investigate the history and potential environmental causes of such blooms, the effects they are having on the fishing industry, and the potential for such blooms to happen again in the future. This work is funded by Defra, the Plymouth City Council and the Devon County Council.
They are guided by a Steering Group which includes local fishermen, IFCAs, Cefas, the MMO and Defra.
This project is for fishermen and reliant on fishermen and divers for information.
They will not be be providing management advice and the report will be publicly available.
The data collection for this project is coordinated by Dr. Simon Thomas with local fishermen.
If you want to share information or suggestions, learn more about the project or chat about octopus, please contact: [email protected].
They will be sharing information on a survey soon, but if you are impacted by the octopus bloom, let them know and they
will be very happy to visit you at a time that suits.
The common octopus (Octopus vulgaris) is indeed found in UK waters, particularly on the south and west coasts.
While not always easy to spot, they are known for their intelligence, camouflage abilities, and predatory behavior.
Recent reports indicate a possible increase in their numbers and size in some areas.
Common octopuses have a soft, warty body and eight arms, each with two rows of suckers and they can grow up to 1 meter (3.3 feet) in length.
