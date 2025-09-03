Winter Fuel Payment fraud, or Winter Fuel Payment scams, are a type of "Phishing" scam where criminals attempt to trick individuals, particularly older and vulnerable people, into giving up their personal and financial information.
The scam typically involves fraudsters sending fake text messages, emails, or making phone calls that claim to be from a government department like the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) or HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC). The messages often state that the recipient needs to "apply" for a Winter Fuel Payment or that they haven't submitted their application. They include a link to a fake government website where the individual is asked to enter personal details, including bank account information, in order to "claim" the payment.
The key thing to remember is that in the UK, the Winter Fuel Payment for the vast majority of people is automatically paid to eligible individual. The government will never contact you by text, email, or phone to ask for your bank details or other personal information, in order to "process" your payment.
If you are eligible for the Winter Fuel Payment, it’s important to understand how to protect yourself from scams. If you receive a suspicious text or email about the scheme, do not click on any links, as these often lead to fraudulent websites. Be alert to red flags such as urgent language like “act now” or “deadline approaching,” as well as poor spelling and grammar, which are other common signs of a scam.
Never share sensitive information such as your bank details, PIN, or passwords, as government agencies will not ask for these. If you are contacted by a suspected scammer, block the sender, delete the message, and take a moment to warn older relatives, friends, or neighbours, who are often targeted.
Contact your bank immediately. If you have disclosed any financial information, clicked a link or lost money, call your bank's fraud department right away. In the UK, most telecom providers use the 159 hotline which will connect directly to your bank's fraud department.
Report the scam. You can report a suspicious text message by forwarding it for free to 7726. You can send Phishing emails to [email protected] You can also report scams to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or via their website.
If you're unsure about a message or phone call you've received, speak to a trusted relative or friend, you can also contact Citizens Advice / Age UK or other appropriate charities for guidance. Always remember, when in doubt, never give out any personal information. If necessary contact the relevant government department directly using the official contact details shown on the GOV.UK website.
if you do find yourself targeted, don’t feel any shame or guilt. Scammers are highly skilled at deceiving people of all ages and backgrounds, and falling for their tricks does not mean you have been careless. What matters most is talking openly about it - by sharing your experience, you not only protect yourself but also help safeguard others in your community.
