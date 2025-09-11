But this was no sightseeing holiday. The journey was built on two years of hard work, as every pupil was challenged to raise the £5,000 needed for the expedition themselves. The school organised raffles, bingos and sponsored walks, but it was the students’ own initiative that made the difference. Millie baked cakes to sell in her mum’s salon. Another student, Alec, sold jewellery and delivered logs during winter, while others took on part-time jobs, saving up to reach their goal.