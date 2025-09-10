Rebecca Smith MP cut the ribbon at the unveiling of the new showhome at a development in Plymstock.
The MP for South West Devon – who is also a Plymouth City Councillor for the Plymstock Radford ward – marked the opening at The Avenue, Charles Church’s outlet at Saltram Meadows, which is being built by its sister company, Persimmon Homes Cornwall & West Devon on August 23.
Set in Plymstock, The Avenue offers new homes that blend high-quality design with premium finishes.
This development features two, three, four, and five-bedroom homes ideal for varying households.
Built with sustainability in mind, homes include energy-efficient features for long-term comfort.
Surrounded by nature spots like Saltram Park, Radford Park and Hooe Lake, and close to Plymstock Library and Sherford Training Centre, The Avenue offers the balance of convenience and lifestyle.
Vibrant city attractions can be found just across the River Plym in central Plymouth, from high-street shopping and the famous Plymouth Gin Distillery to waterfront restaurants and water sports. Dartmoor National Park lies just to the north of the city.
Commenting, Sales Director of Charles Church Cornwall & West Devon Jane Cartwright said:
“Charles Church is proud to officially open our showhome at The Avenue and showcase the quality and design customers can expect across the site.
“We were delighted to welcome Cllr Rebecca Smith MP to mark this key moment in the development and Charles Church committed to delivering high-quality homes for local people and ensuring our work brings long-term benefits to the community.”
Cllr Rebecca Smith MP – Member of Parliament for South West Devon and Plymouth City Councillor for Plymstock Radford – added:
“It’s fantastic to see the showhome completed and ready for visitors at The Avenue, and it was a pleasure to unveil it.
“New homes are badly needed in Plymstock, particularly for younger residents, and this development will make a real difference in the area. “
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.