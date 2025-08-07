Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust will be unveiling a memorial to local organ donors in the main entrance of Torbay Hospital later this year.
The memorial has been made possible through the fundraising efforts of Lottie Bryon-Edmond and her family, as well as many supporters and donors, including Torbay Hospital League of Friends and Torbay and South Devon NHS Charity.
The memorial will list the names of people whose organ donation took place at Torbay Hospital in the past 10 years.
Jane Harris, Associate Director of Communications and Partnerships at Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We have been in contact with the next-of-kin of everyone who gave the gift of life at Torbay Hospital in the past 10 years, and we have been humbled by the overwhelmingly positive response we have received.
“But we know that there will be people who lived in Torbay or South Devon but who, due to accidents, illnesses or personal circumstances, were in other hospitals when their organ donation took place. We would like to make the offer to include their names on our memorial, as local residents who gave the gift of life.”
“If a loved one was an organ donor and a local resident but their donation took place at a hospital other than Torbay (for example, Derriford or Southmead) please contact me at [email protected]. We will then work with NHS Blood and Transplant to confirm the details.”
Currently, in the UK, 7946 people are waiting for a transplant.
Since April 2025, 1314 people have received a transplant.
In the UK, over 100,000 lives have been saved through organ donation in the past 30 years.
However, there is a significant gap between the number of people who need a transplant and the number of organs available, with around 11,000 people currently on the UK's transplant waiting list, according to NHS Blood and Transplant.
