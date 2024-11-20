The South Hams could be in for its first ‘proper’ snow day since March 2018 as a spell of rain, combined with a sudden drop in temperature has prompted the Met Office to issue a Yellow Warning for snow.
A mix of rain and snow is expected to develop across southwest England early on Thursday.
Accumulating snow is most likely over higher ground above 200 metres, where 2–5 cm is probable. There is a chance that similar accumulations could occur at lower levels in some places.
Higher parts of Dartmoor might see 5–10 cm. Ice is also likely to develop as skies clear into Thursday night.
The warning is in effect from 5 am to 3 pm tomorrow (Thursday, November 21). The Met Office has warned of "snowy, wintry weather," which could result in some roads and railways being affected, leading to longer journey times by road, bus, and train, as well as dangerous driving conditions.