Alice Sorby added, “I hope now that we can move forward and work together to resolve the issues facing maternity services. This is also about staffing levels, lack of investment and improving working conditions for staff and better care for women, because you cannot have one without the other. Just last week the Government said that the pressure on maternity services was unsustainable. The midwives and MSWs who should rightly receive this pay offer have known that for a long, long time, and many are leaving because the strain is simply too much. We still need to stem the tide of people leaving the NHS. That needs more investment and more staff, and quickly.”