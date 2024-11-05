A new X-Ray car service has been launched in Plymouth to ease pressure on the emergency services, Derriford Hospital has announced.
Introduced at the end of last month, the pilot scheme is aimed at reducing unnecessary hospital admissions by providing diagnostic X-Ray services directly to patients in their homes and local care facilities, University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust (UHP) said.
The mobile service will dispatch medical staff and portable X-Ray equipment across Plymouth and nearby areas, primarily targeting frail or vulnerable patients who have suffered falls. X-ray images taken remotely will be assessed by clinical teams at Derriford Hospital, who will then determine if further hospital treatment is required.
Anne Hicks, associate medical director, highlighted the service’s benefit to patients who are injured but may not need full hospital admission.
Ms Hicks said: “This service allows patients to receive a diagnosis and treatment plan from the comfort of their home. For many, this means avoiding the complex admission and discharge process.”
The service aims to assist three to five patients a day, providing prompt assessments that could prevent unnecessary hospital visits.
Last year, UHP reported that about 2,000 patients aged 55 and over attended the emergency department without a fracture diagnosis. Out of those, almost 1,300 patients arrived by ambulance with 1,000 being admitted into the hospital.
The new service hopes to reduce such cases, improving emergency capacity at Derriford Hospital for more critical needs.