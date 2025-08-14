Thousands of young adults across the country are bracing themselves for the big move to university and the financial independence that comes with it.
Starting a new course in a new city, with new friends and new freedom, it’s easy to get caught up in the mixture of emotions and the last thing you want is money worries. But with living costs and rent still climbing, it’s all too easy to feel the pinch before the first semester is over.
Here’s a set of practical tips that go beyond the standard “make a budget” advice you’ve already heard a hundred times.
1. Supermarket loyalty cards:
Tesco Clubcard, Sainsbury’s Nectar, Asda Rewards, Co-op Membership (check if your branch is part of the Co-op Group or Central England Co-op), Morrisons More – get them all. Almost every major supermarket now offers a free loyalty scheme, usually with an app that takes seconds to download. Building points and taking advantage of discounts saves you money in real time.
4. Groupon is golden:
Yes, Groupon still exists, and it’s brilliant for student life. From discounted cinema tickets and escape rooms to restaurant deals, spa days, and sporting activities, it’s an easy way to explore your new city without haemorrhaging cash.
Bonus tip: Groupon often has codes for online services like Uber Eats, Deliveroo, and Amazon. Check before you order – sometimes it’s as simple as typing in a code to knock 20% off.
3. Thrift and repeat:
Most students want to look their best when meeting new people, but avoid turning outfits into one-hit wonders. Get creative with what you already own – mix&match pieces or change accessories to freshen up a look. If you really want something new, hit the local charity shops or buy&sell online. They’re cheaper and more sustainable.
4. Group buys:
Whether it’s food, taxis, or streaming services, going in as a group nearly always works out cheaper. If Uber Eats has “£20 off when you spend £40”, you probably don’t want to demolish £40 of noodles alone – but split between three housemates, it becomes a bargain. Grocery subscription boxes like HelloFresh also offer big discounts for new customers, so shop around.
The same logic applies to big food shops and shared essentials. Bulk buying pasta, milk and loo roll saves money, space, and waste – just be clear on how things are split. A shared kitty can keep it fair and prevent arguments.
5. Utalise University offerings:
Universities offer a surprising amount of equipment, software and services that students either don’t know about or never get around to using. Most faculties provide free access to professional software suites that would cost hundreds if you bought them yourself.
Don’t forget financial support either. Universities should have hardship funds, grants or bursaries that aren’t always widely advertised – it’s worth asking the student support team what’s available.
Summary:
Meal planning, saving £5 a week, student discounts and comparing student bank accounts are all good tips – but they’ve been said a million times. These ideas will help you save without cutting out the fun.
Uni life is supposed to be exciting. Take advantage of what is available to you, spend wisely, but don’t be afraid to invest in experiences – it’s the mix of independence, learning, and making memories that makes this chapter so worth it.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.