Down a quiet alleyway behind St Mary’s Church lies a hub of activity helping Totnes’ residents put food on their tables.
Stepping Stones CIC has been holding twice-weekly food bank sessions since it moved to its premises in late 2021. Previously the town’s food bank operated from the industrial estate through Totnes Connection Hub.
Currently, the food bank feeds 630 households, around 1,200 people, in the town. And in the grip of this present cost-of-living crisis that number is rising.
Food donations regularly come in from shoppers in Morrisons, Totnes only supermarket, who either buy a ready-made bag of items with their shopping or can leave single items in collection bins.
Food bank Manager Kit Stevens said: “Those donations have gone down by at least a third since the cost-of-living crisis kicked in at the end of last year. Everyone’s feeling the pinch. We really noticed it in the last three months when the baked beans disappeared! We’ve always had tons of beans in reserve but then over a matter of weeks it turned tail. We went from banana crates full of them, to having to go out and buy them.”
Kit says she is now having to spend hundreds of pounds a month on staple items for the food bank as donations have significantly dropped off.
“Supplies can go down really quickly and it can get a bit scary,” she added. “We never had to buy any food for the food bank until last November. Since then, the cost-of-living crisis has really kicked in and hit us twice - donations have gone down and we are needing to help more households.”
As well as Morrisons, regular donations come in from other Totnes stores including Greenlife, Zappa’s and The Loft; personal donations direct to the food bank; collection points including the leisure centre; house clearances; and the town’s churches which donate items and money.
Kit said: “A lot of people in the community help us and make regular payments to the foodbank, which really helps us budget ahead. It’s also lovely when people turn up at the door with personal donations too. All the local churches have been very supportive, and the schools too, especially around harvest festival time.”
Stepping Stones CIC recently introduced a TQ9 Community Food Club, where people who are struggling can pay £2.50 for up to ten food items. They also provide a warm communal space; relaxation classes; and free vegan soup during food bank days on Tuesdays and Thursdays. More than 2,000 people have accessed their services in the last six months.
“We’re a vital service in the town, more and more people are depending on us to get through the cost-of-living crisis and I’m just glad the team and I are here to help them,” said Kit. “It really is a community effort. I have a fantastic team of volunteers and couldn’t do it without them. We provide a warm, safe space in the centre of town where everyone is welcome.”
Around 15 regular volunteers run the food bank and space. Jill Langridge has been volunteering for two years.
She said: “It gets me out the house and makes me feel good helping others. We’re seeing quite a few people at the moment and the TQ9 club is really helping those who maybe wouldn’t use the food bank, especially the older generation.”
People are referred to the food bank through the Jobcentre, doctor or support worker or Citizens Advice Bureau. Anyone in need can self-refer to the TQ9 Community Food Club.
Kit added: “A lot of people say ‘I don’t know what we’d do without you. Coming here is really helping us to pay the rest of our bills’. It makes us feel like we’re really doing something to help people get through these tough times.”