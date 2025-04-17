DEVON can expect a second spell of prolonged and heavy rain this week as the Met Office issue another weather warning.
The yellow warning for rain comes into force from 6pm tomorrow, Friday, April 18 and lasts until 9am on Saturday, April 19.
A prolonged spell of rain, some of it heavy, will likely cause difficult driving conditions and some disruption to travel, the Met Office has said.
The Exeter-based forecaster has said that rain will develop early on Friday, becoming heavier and more persistent as the day goes on, before easing off late Saturday morning.
Devon can expected between 20 and 40 millimetres of rain, with some areas, Dartmoor in particular, forecast for up to 75 millimetres.