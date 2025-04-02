THE Royal National Lifeboat Institute (RNLI) responded to more than 6,000 incidents across the South West last year, saving 80 lives.
The charity’s lifeguards responded to 6,892 incidents, aided 9,178 people and saved 43 lives, while volunteer lifeboat crews launched 1,475 times, saving 39 lives and spent a total of 10,342 hours at sea.
As the Easter school holidays approach, RNLI lifesavers are preparing up for a busy period with the charity’s lifeguards ready to return to beaches across the region.
From Saturday, April 5 to Monday, April 21, RNLI lifeguards will patrol 26 beaches across the South West.
RNLI Regional Lifeguard Lead for the South West, Guy Botterill, says the lifeguards have been working closely with local authorities and private beach owners on the roll out of the lifeguard service and to ensure the beaches and lifeguard units are ready and equipped for the 2025 lifeguard season.
‘Over the last few weeks, our lifeguards have been working hard in their training and inductions to prepare for the new season’ Guy says.
‘They are excited to be back on the beaches doing what they do best; providing the highest quality lifesaving service.
‘If you are heading to the coast over Easter, we strongly advise going to a lifeguarded beach.
‘Our lifeguards are experts on the local beach risks, tides and weather conditions, so please speak to them for advice and information.
‘It’s important to remember that the water is usually at its coldest at this time of the year, which increases the risk of cold water shock.
‘Additionally, the winter weather at your local beach might have altered the landscape and terrain, so it's essential to familiarise yourself with any new hazards such as rip currents or exposed rocks’ Guy added.