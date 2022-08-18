More train strikes hit South Hams
Subscribe newsletter
Industrial action by the RMT and TSSA unions is severely affecting trains across the GWR network with services unable to operate across many routes.
The action is happening today and Saturday August 20 August, with days immediately after the strike days also affected. A significantly reduced temporary timetable has been put in place.
Passengers are advised to find alternative ways to travel on these days. Only travel if absolutely necessary. The majority of train services will not operate and there will be no services on many routes.
Today (August 18) no services are operating through the South Hams (Totnes and Ivybridge) and the same will apply on Saturday (August 20)
Tomorrow (August 19) trains will continue to be disrupted. Trains will start later and there will be a reduced level of service throughout the day. You are asked to check before you travel and only use the service if absolutely necessary.
On Sunday (August 21) trains will start later, however a normal level of service is expected. You are asked to check before you travel. Trains are expected to be extremely busy. Customers who have already purchased tickets for strike days can claim a full refund or amend their ticket; those who travel and are delayed may be entitled to delay repay compensation if they are delayed by 15 minutes or more. Season ticket holders can apply for compensation through the Delay Repay scheme.
Where the company can run trains, they are expected to be extremely busy. GWR is not able to provide bus replacement services.
To help customers, people with tickets for travel on Thursday 18 and Saturday 20 can travel up to and including Tuesday 23 August.
Online journey checkers are expected to be updated with the latest timetable information.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |