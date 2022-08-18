On Sunday (August 21) trains will start later, however a normal level of service is expected. You are asked to check before you travel. Trains are expected to be extremely busy. Customers who have already purchased tickets for strike days can claim a full refund or amend their ticket; those who travel and are delayed may be entitled to delay repay compensation if they are delayed by 15 minutes or more. Season ticket holders can apply for compensation through the Delay Repay scheme.