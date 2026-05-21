The government has been urged to do more to help Devon’s rural communities survive the repercussions of the war in Iran.
South Devon’s Liberal Democrat MP Caroline Voaden has welcomed the announcement that a 5p cut on fuel duty will be extended to the end of the year instead of being phased out in September, and the fuel duty rate on red diesel will be cut by more than a third from the middle of next month until the end of the year.
But, she said, fuel taxes should be cut further along with a reduction in bus and train fares to encourage more people to use public transport.
The price of fuel has escalated since the start of the US/Israel war in Iran, which has affected global supplies of oil. The reduced tax rate for petrol and diesel was introduced by the previous Conservative government after prices were inflated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
“It is a relief the government has finally arrived at a position the Liberal Democrats adopted months ago,” said Ms Voaden.
“It was clear from the outset of the Iran War that freezing fuel duty and slashing red diesel was the quickest way to protect the public, fishers and farmers from spiking prices.
“But while I am pleased the government has acted, there is still so much they could do to mitigate the economic impacts of this war. At a minimum, we want to see the government slash 12p off every litre of fuel and cut rail and bus fares to increase the use of public transport.”
The National Farmers Union has also welcomed the decision to cut the rates on red diesel, which is taxed at a lower rate and is intended for use in farm vehicles and not on the road. It is coloured with a red dye so it can be detected easily. Motorists who use red diesel in road vehicles on public roads could be breaking the law.
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