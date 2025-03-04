South West Devon MP Rebecca Smith has given her support to Woolwell and Roborough residents suffering from ongoing traffic congestion on the Tavistock Road.
The issue was first highlighted by SHDC Councillor for Woolwell Cllr Nicky Hopwood.
Writing to the Leader of Plymouth City Council Rebecca Smith said: ‘I am writing with reference to the Woolwell traffic congestion that my constituents have reported to me, and which I raised last Friday.
As you will be aware, there has been much disquiet over the last few days.
It would be fair to say that the patience of those living and working around Roborough and Woolwell is wearing thin.
Constituents are telling me that they do not feel that adjustments to the crossing signals will bring about the change that is required in order to improve the traffic flows.
Specifically, constituents are requesting the bus lane on the Woolwell roundabout be re-opened to allow vehicles right-turn access directly into Woolwell.
For the benefit of long-suffering residents and commuters, please would you work with Balfour Beatty to explore all possible options to bring about a real improvement on this section of the network.
I look forward to hearing from you, and thank you for your ongoing attention to this matter.’