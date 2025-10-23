Rebecca Smith, MP for South West Devon, has once again confronted the Prime Minister over the urgent challenges facing small businesses in her constituency.
With high streets under immense pressure and thousands of local businesses at risk of closure, Miss. Smith pressed for concrete action to provide relief from crushing business rates and protect jobs ahead of the upcoming Budget.
During the exchange, Miss. Smith said:
“Last week, I invited the Prime Minister to match the Conservative pledge to scrap business rates for our high streets. However, he declined. Instead, he pointed me towards the small business strategy.
“Since then, businesses have been in touch to tell me that the strategy will make little or no difference to their future.
“With 17,000 high street businesses expected to close this year alone, and with retail businesses in my constituency facing a doubling of their business rates, when will the Labour Government deliver on their commitment to reduce business rates, given that they are unprepared to accept our policy of scrapping them altogether?”
In response, the Prime Minister said:
“Our small business plan was drawn up with small businesses.
“I sent the hon. Member a copy online; I hope that she shared that with the 3,000 small businesses in her constituency.
“That shows what we are doing.
‘Well, Conservative Members shout “rubbish”, but this is what small businesses asked us to do.
“There is £1 billion of additional lending to small businesses and £3 billion extra for small businesses to scale up, and we are dealing with late payments in the biggest reform for 25 years.”
Miss. Smith criticised the Prime Minister’s response as inadequate and disconnected from the realities facing high streets and local businesses:
"With 17,000 high street businesses expected to close this year, Labour’s strategy clearly isn’t working.
“Our high streets are fighting for survival but this Labour Government is turning its back on them.
“Small businesses need clarity, practical support, and genuine relief from crushing business rates.
“Without it, more local shops, cafés, and family-run businesses will be forced to make cuts or close, leaving empty high streets and lost livelihoods."
The urgency of the situation is highlighted by Miss. Smith’s recent small business survey, which invited 3,000 local entrepreneurs to share their experiences.
A staggering 97 per cent of respondents said they are worried about what the Autumn Budget will bring, underscoring the anxiety and uncertainty facing businesses across South West Devon.
Miss. Smith emphasised that she will continue to press the Government for tangible support stating:
"The survival of our local high streets depends on real measures, not tired soundbites.
Businesses cannot wait any longer.
They need genuine relief before more livelihoods are lost.
Whilst the Prime Minister is ignoring the concerns of businesses, I will continue to fight for practical steps that protect jobs, keep our high streets alive, and support the families and communities that depend on them."
Business owners across South West Devon are once again encouraged to participate in the survey and share their experiences at: www.rebecca-smith.org.uk/news/rebecca-launches-survey-hear-small-businesses.
