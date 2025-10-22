Every year, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service ask local residents and businesses to take part in their annual precept survey. The five-minute form asks how people feel about the service they receive, and will influence the amount the Service receives from council tax in 2026/27.
The Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Authority anticipates that by 2026/27, a saving of £4.8million will be needed due to reductions in government funding and rising costs of delivering services such as materials, energy and employment costs.
The £4.8million saving is based on a year-on-year increase of 2.99% to council tax over the financial year 2026/27. Every 1% increase to council tax precept amounts to almost seven hundred thousand pounds to the Service this year.
Councillor Simon Coles, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Authority Chair, says: “It’s important for us as your Authority to understand your views when deciding on the budget for next year. This is why, every year, we ask our communities across Devon and Somerset to have their say about Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service.
“I am Chair of the Authority, and it is our responsibility to ensure that your fire service is providing the best value for money and uses your tax money effectively, every penny can make a difference.
“Each year we decide how much you pay from your council tax to fund the Service. Our decision will be based on the results of your feedback so please take part and share it with as many people as you can.”
The Service receives part of its funding from council tax, known as the precept, and business rates. The current council tax charge from the fire and rescue service is £104.68 a year for a Band D household.
