Rebecca Smith, MP for South West Devon, has announced a new three-day summer school between July 27 and 29 for young people living or studying in her constituency, aimed at helping them better understand how politics works and how they can get involved.
The programme will offer students a chance to meet people working in politics and Parliament, take part in hands-on activities, share their views, and explore pathways into political careers.
Speaking about the launch Miss. Smith said: "I’m really excited to be running this summer school for young people across South West Devon. Politics can sometimes feel confusing or distant, but it affects all of our lives.
I wanted to create something that gives young people the chance to see how it really works in a relaxed and open environment."
Students will take part in interactive sessions designed to build confidence, encourage discussion, and provide a practical insight into public life.
“You don’t need any experience to take part", Miss. Smith said. "Just an interest and a willingness to get involved. I’m looking forward hearing their views and helping them explore the different ways they can get involved in politics".
Young people interested in taking part are encouraged to register their interest on Miss. Smith's website, with further details to be shared with them in the coming weeks.
Rebecca was elected in July 2024 as the Member of Parliament for South West Devon, one of just 26 newly elected Conservative MPs.
Growing up locally, Rebecca is a passionate advocate in Westminster for this idyllic corner of Devon and its proud residents who also call it home.
Her membership of Conservative Friends of the Armed Forces, Conservative Environment Network, Conservative Rural Forum and the Conservative Christian Fellowship reflect just some of her long-held interests which she actively campaigns for in Parliament.
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