Mark Hall, Devon waste management expert at BusinessWaste.co.uk, said: “All illegal waste dumping is damaging to the environment and local community, but hazardous waste is particularly concerning as it contains toxic, persistent, or reactive materials. Substances such as asbestos, oils, chemicals, and fuel are not only more toxic but also often require specialist handling and disposal. When dumped illegally, they can contaminate soil and water, release harmful particles into the air, and create safety risks for both the public and council workers.