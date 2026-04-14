Dame Hannahs supporter Steve Roomes and his son Steve will be cycling from London to Paris to raise money for Dame Hannahs.
The father and son duo have started training for their challenge which will be taking place in June.
Steve first heard about the work of Dame Hannahs through his involvement with Saltram Rotary Club.
Steve said: “This is a father and son challenge that we’ve planned and paid for ourselves, meaning every penny raised will go directly to supporting Dame Hannahs.
“We’ll be riding completely unaided, carrying everything we need on our bikes for the journey. It’s going to be tough, but it’s for a brilliant cause.”
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