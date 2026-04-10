RNLI Lifeguards are back on patrol for the 2026 season, with daily cover at Bantham, Sedgewell Cove (Bigbury-on-Sea), Challaborough, Slapton Sands and Hope Cove throughout the Easter school holidays until Sunday, April 19 from 10am to 6pm
With a mix of sunny and stormy conditions, offshore winds and a building swell, the beaches have already been busy, with many people heading down to enjoy the sunshine and make the most of the surf.
As a result, the team has been kept busy proactively keeping people safe and responding to incidents, including rescues, assists and first aid treatments.
One incident involved a report of a possible swimmer in difficulty at Burgh Island, Lifeguards were tasked by Falmouth Coastguard (MRCC) and responded on the Rescue Watercraft (RWC). Bigbury Coastguard Rescue team and Hope Cove Lifeboat were also tasked.
Luckily the incident was confirmed as a false alarm with good intent.
If you ever see someone in trouble along the coast, you are asked to dial 999 immediately and ask for the Coastguard.
The RNLI are looking for lifeguards who follow an extensive training programme to build skills – from how to handle equipment on the beach, to first aid and casualty care – and receive continuous on-the-job training.
They help people enjoy the beach and the water, while staying safe, every day and if anyone does get into danger, they are there to help.
It is a unique and rewarding job.
In 2024, RNLI lifeguards rescued 2,721 people, and responded to 13,135 incidents, from missing children to cardiac arrests.
Lifeguards are frontline lifesavers in a paid role, working as part of a nationwide charity with a mission to rescue, help and educate.
There are various physical and other requirements so to find out more you can visit: https://lifesavingjobs.rnli.org/become-a-lifeguard
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