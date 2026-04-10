Ivybridge Community College is proud to report that its pupil Phoebe has successfully made it through to the next round of West End’s Calling.
After auditions held all over the country, she has secured her spot in the next stage of this nationwide competition for aspiring musical theatre performers.
West End’s Calling is a national platform that offers unique experiences to performers aged 7–21.
It provides a chance to learn from industry professionals, practice their craft, and perform throughout the competition, all leading up to a Grand Final in London’s West End.
A spokesperson for ICC said: “Phoebe is absolutely chuffed, and rightly so.
We are incredibly proud of her achievement and can't wait to see her continue this journey.”
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