Exmouth and Exeter East MP David Reed has criticised housing management companies, including a company that manages more than 90 developments in Devon, over alleged “poor service”.
Mr Reed says many residents had contacted him with issues about such firms, which are hired by landlords and building owners to maintain and oversee day-to-day operations.
But Mr Reed said “local frustration is growing” over services from housing management companies, particularly FirstPort, which bills itself as the “UK’s leading residential property management specialists” and is a large player in Devon.
“Hundreds of local residents have voiced their frustrations over sub-standard property maintenance services, despite facing significant increases in their service charges,” Mr Reed said.
“Many have reported receiving little to no communication from FirstPort staff, further compounding their dissatisfaction.”
Mr Reed says he has spoken with several other MPs, and that “it appears that this issue is not unique to Exmouth & Exeter East”.
“I will be meeting with the managing director of FirstPort in January and insisting that they improve their services,” Mr Reed said.
“I will also be looking into how legislation can be improved to ensure that we stamp out negligent practices.”
A spokesperson for FirstPort said it welcomed the opportunity to meet MPs to discuss the “many changes and challenges in our industry” and how it is “working to meet the needs and expectations of our residents against a backdrop of rapidly evolving regulation and economic change.
“As the largest property management company in the UK, serving over one million customers in more than 6,000 developments, we take our responsibilities to customers very seriously, and we work hard to meet their needs and expectations,” the spokesperson added.
“We look forward to meeting with the MPs, to listen to and address the issues raised.”