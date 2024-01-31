The two South Hams MPs and the Leader of South Hams District Council have sent good wishes following the news that King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer.
SW Devon MP Sir Gary Streeter said: “We were all shocked at the news of our King’s cancer diagnosis and I am certainly praying for a speedy recovery.
He is very brave to share openly about these medical challenges which helps to highlight the trauma facing many families in the UK. We all have to redouble our efforts to increase research into cancer and improve cancer outcomes and the government is firmly committed to that. We wish His Majesty well.”
Meanwhile Totnes MP Anthony Mangnall said: “I am sorry to hear of His Majesty The King’s recent diagnosis. Along with all the residents of South Devon I send him my best wishes for a speedy recovery”
The Leader of South Hams District Council Cllr Julian Brazil said: “It must be a very anxious time for His Majesty and family. I wish him well. In these uncertain times I hope he can make a full recovery. Long live the King.”
The King, who is 75, began treatment on Monday and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak revealed that the illness had been caught early.
The condition had been discovered during Charles’ recent hospital stay for an enlarged prostate.
King Charles has cancelled all public duties for the time being but will carry on working on his red boxes of government business and attend his weekly meetings with the PM. A planned trip to Australia was however said to be in doubt.
The Queen will continue with a full programme of public duties while the King is thought to be resting at Clarence House.
Prince Harry was reportedly flying from Los Angeles to visit his father.