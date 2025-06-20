The government is being urged to do more to protect the vulnerable railway line in and out of the westcountry.
During a debate on the HS2 project to deliver more and faster trains between London and the north of England, several MPs highlighted rail problems in their areas.
Among them was the coastal line through Dawlish, which was breached during a severe storm in 2014, leading to an eight-week closure which meant much of Devon and all of Cornwall being cut off from the network.
Since then, a major programme of work has strengthened the sea wall and improved its chances of withstanding future storms.
However, later phases of the ‘resilience’ work between Teignmouth and Parson’s Tunnel are still not complete, and the government has not yet committed to spending the money to finish the job.
The final phase aims to stabilise cliffs and prevent landslips.
Torbay Liberal Democrat MP Steve Darling told the Commons debate: “The Devon and Cornwall rail network is only one severe storm away from being decapitated at Dawlish.
“Phase five of the south-west rail resilience network is desperately needed.”
And Newton Abbot’s Lib Dem MP Martin Wrigley also challenged transport secretary Heidi Alexander, saying: “HS2 provides little or nothing for rail users in the south-west, other than ongoing delays during the construction and operation of Old Oak Common.
“Will the secretary of state consider funding, or prioritising the funding for, the critical final phase of the Dawlish rail resilience work that will help businesses and rail users in Devon and Cornwall?
Ms Alexander said she would respond to the questions in writing.
Mr Wrigley also lodged written questions to the Department of Transport asking if it planned to fund the final phase of the rail line work and why it had not been included in the recent government spending review.
The answer he received was: “We are now working to confirm our wider portfolio of rail enhancements, which will be published as part of the government’s commitment to set out its overall infrastructure pipeline.”
