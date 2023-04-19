“I might also point out the Dartmoor National Park (Access) Bill that I have introduced to Parliament calls for Dartmoor National Park Authority to be properly resourced and to be the responsible body for access management, as well as to work with all those in the recreational, agricultural and environmental landscapes. Since I am in agreement that wild camping, but not fly camping, should continue and my Ten Minute Rule Bill introduced on April 19 says as much, I would have liked to have seen The Stars are For Everyone welcome such a move.”