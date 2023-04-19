Campaigners fighting for the right to wild camp on Dartmoor have accused the Totnes MP Anthony Mangnall of “gaslighting” his constituents over the issue.
The Stars Are For Everyone group say the MP’s recent article in South Hams Newspapers was unfairly biased and inaccurate. They say he suggested ‘permission’ was the same as a ‘right,’ and was biased towards one minority interest group – large landowners.
Mr Mangnall hailed it “disappointing’ the group is “unable to see there needs to be a balance between public rights, permissive rights and property rights.”
He insisted wild camping will continue on Dartmoor, and said the new agreement between land owners and the Dartmoor National Park Authority will meet the needs of both parties.
Campaigners wrote: “Your argument suggests equivalence between a ‘right’ with ‘permission.’ A right is something each citizen has, under their control backed up by the force of law. A permission is something you are given, something in the control of another, in this case landowners of Dartmoor and previously under the reign of feudalism prior to the reign of Parliament, the aristocracy.
“To gaslight your constituents into thinking there is equivalence between permission and a ‘legal right’ is not only to ignore our history of suffering and struggle, it is to actively disrespect the history of Parliament and to seek to dismantle and bury its legacy.
“Your letter is biased towards one minority interest group, even whilst your role requires you to fairly represent, with selflessness and integrity and objectivity, all interests of your constituents. However, you label us ‘mischief makers’ for representing our interests.
Anthony Mangnall responded: “My article outlined the fact that the right to roam is not in question, and that cooperation across Dartmoor from all stakeholders is required to ensure that the moor can be protected for those whose livelihoods depend on it and those who wish to visit it.
“It is also likely that Dartmoor National Park Authority, as a result of this agreement, will now be entering some of the 3,500 acres of land, which previously restricted wild camping, into the agreement.
“I might also point out the Dartmoor National Park (Access) Bill that I have introduced to Parliament calls for Dartmoor National Park Authority to be properly resourced and to be the responsible body for access management, as well as to work with all those in the recreational, agricultural and environmental landscapes. Since I am in agreement that wild camping, but not fly camping, should continue and my Ten Minute Rule Bill introduced on April 19 says as much, I would have liked to have seen The Stars are For Everyone welcome such a move.”