Mum tackles Two Moors Way

Two weeks before his diagnosis the family noticed that Barney was struggling with his balance. They took him into hospital where after a couple of days of tests an MRI was conducted revealing a 9cm tumour in his brain. The devastating diagnosis led to Barney undergoing two major brain surgeries in April and May to remove the tumour. Unfortunately complete removal at that time was not possible. He then went through 9 weeks of gruelling chemotherapy and in August of that year a paediatric brain surgeon, Conor Mallucci, at Alder Hey hospital in Liverpool was able to successfully remove all of Barney’s tumour. Hannah says: “Conor Mallucci gave our family the greatest gift, to us he is a hero”. The family then travelled to Essen in Germany where Barney underwent a 6 week course of state of the art radiotherapy called proton beam therapy.