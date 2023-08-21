POLICE have charged a man with murder in connection to an incident in Moretonhampstead.
A police spokesperson says: 'Officers were called at around 5.30pm on Wednesday, August 9, to a property in Queens Road where a man in his 40s had sustained injuries.
'He attended Torbay District Hospital where his condition deteriorated, and he was transferred to Derriford Hospital.
'Officers were informed on Thursday, August 17, that the injured man had died in Derriford Hospital, Plymouth.'
Alan Perrin, aged 56, of no fixed abode, Moretonhampstead, has been charged with murder.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, August. 22.