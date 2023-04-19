In Totnes, St Mary’s Church is holding a Coronation day of music on Saturday April 29 to mark the royal celebrations including a ‘Come and Sing for the King’ event featuring Mozart’s ‘Coronation Mass’, Handel’s ‘Zadock The Priest’, Parry’s ‘I Was Glad’ and the special new Royal School of Church Music celebration anthem by Joanna Forbes L’Estrange ‘The Mountains Shall Bring Peace.’
For more information visit www.stmarysandstjohnstotnes.org
St John’s Church in Bridgetown is hosting a King’s Coronation Cream Tea on Monday 8 May from 2pm to 4pm, which will include a crown making workshop for children. All are welcome to the free event.
A Coronation Weekend Party featuring outdoor live music and family entertainment is taking place at Dartington Estate.
On its website, Dartington Trust said: “Calling all monarchists, anarchists, and… anyone else! You are hereby invited to a two-day fiesta of fun and frolics on and around the Great Lawn at Dartington over the Coronation Bank Holiday weekend.”
Along with a live stream of the coronation in London, there will be live bands, DJs, bouncy castles and kids games, will be food stalls, a bar, children’s craft sessions, comedy, cream teas
For more information visit www.dartington.org/event/coronation-bank-holiday-weekend