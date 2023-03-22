Citizen scientist Hannah Pearson has been recognised nationally for her contribution to restoration on the River Dart.
Hannah, a volunteer with Westcountry Rivers Trust (WRT), has been praised for her freshwater habitat conservation efforts in the UK-wide nomination scheme.
She is part of the environmental charity’s flagship Westcountry CitizenScience Investigations (CSI) project.
The project has gained River Champions status from the UK’s RiverRestoration Centre, which provides information and advice on best practice restoration and management of rivers and their catchments.
JackMiddleton, WRT’s CSI coordinator said: “We are delighted our volunteers have had their dedication to looking after their local waterways recognised.
“They are a shining example of all our river champions from across the region and we are very proud of them.”
TheRRC’s River Champions accolade celebrates the outstanding efforts of individuals contributing to river restoration in their area, and dedicating time outside of their day-to-day lives to improving rivers for wildlife and people.
Along with CSI monitoring of the River Dart, Hannah is aiming to secure the river’s place as one of a few designated bathing water sites nationwide by working with the community, NGOs (Non-GovernmentalOrganisations), related water organisations, landowners and farmers.
She said she is “delighted” to have been nominated, adding: “It isa real honour to have our work recognised and is a win for the wholeFriends of the Dart team.”
To celebrate, all of the River Champions have been invited to attend theRRC’s 2023 UK River Prize Awards dinner on Wednesday April 19online and in Birmingham.
visit rg.uk/westcountry-csi to find out more about CSI volunteering in Devon, or to donate in support of the water quality testing kits which cost £30.