Saltram House in Plymouth will be the first National Trust site to trial a digital navigation aid designed for blind and partially sighted visitors.
The free app, called NaviLens, is designed to enable users to navigate spaces with minimal or no assistance.
The app uses QR-style codes that users can detect on their phones. By pointing their phones in the general direction, the app picks up the codes in the vicinity. Users are then able to access navigational and interpretative content about the site they are visiting.
Each code has information loaded onto it which is spoken out loud on the user’s phone (both Apple and Android), offering directions as well as warnings that are automatically translated into 37 different languages.
The technology is already in use on transport systems across Spain and parts of the USA and UK, as well as on many well-known UK food brands.
Natalie Haly, for the Trust at Saltram, said she was thrilled about the trial, saying it would help enhance visitors’ access to heritage sites and nature.
“We have the unique opportunity to pilot NaviLens to determine if this technology is effective in a heritage setting,” she said.
The Grade I listed Georgian mansion will be evaluating the app until October 25.
The NaviLens trial is the latest in a series of projects involving Saltram. In July 2023, Saltram was granted £240,000 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund for development phase works, which has led to the testing and trialling of numerous projects at the estate.