Why Do Churches Have Pulpits? New Book by Devon author Examines the Science of Christian Worship
A Radiology professor from Totnes in Devon has written a new book about the relationship between science and Christian worship.
Professor Ken Miles used his extensive experience as a scientist to write From Billiard Balls to Bishops: A scientist’s introduction to Christian worship.
The book will be launched in Totnes on 10 July.
Ken, who attends an Anglican church, said “Having spent many years using x-rays and scans to look inside the human body, it was natural for me to start reviewing what happens inside the brains and bodies of churchgoers when they are worshipping.”
His book gets its title from an explanation of chaos theory and its relationship to religious experience.
Billiard balls are just one of the creative ways in which Ken uses science to unlock the mysteries of worship.
The book also draws on research in fields such as medicine, health communication and cognitive psychology.
It explores a range of questions about church services, including: does worship really need to involve so many different postures and movements? Do we have to say things in unison as though we’re chanting magic spells? And why do churches have pulpits?
Ken hopes that his book “will also provide church leaders with the knowledge and context they need to engage confidently with science when planning and leading public worship”.
The book has received endorsements from David Wilkinson, principal of St. John’s College, Durham University and Peter Catt, Dean of St. John’s Anglican Cathedral, Brisbane, Australia.
At a time when church attendance is falling, From Billiard Balls to Bishops offers a new perspective on worship to help churches engage with contemporary society in a clear and culturally relevant way.